S.D. COVID-19 update: 33 new cases, 59 new recoveries announced

Minnesota coronavirus cases, deaths continue to rise

Coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials say 214 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours, and 14 more people have died from the disease.

Twelve of the 14 newly reported deaths involved residents of long-term care facilities. The numbers released Monday bring the state’s death toll to 286, with a total of 3,816 confirmed cases statewide. The state says 292 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 122 people who are in intensive care.

The number of cases in Minnesota continues to grow as stay-at-home restrictions are being eased.

