SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Minnesota Department of Health today confirmed the state’s first death due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Officials say a Ramsey County resident in their 80s died on Thursday, after starting to show symptoms on March 13 and being admitted to a hospital on Monday.

The person had underlying medical conditions and came in contact with an infected family member with a history of international travel.