Minnesota child under 10 with no underlying conditions dies from COVID

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A southwestern Minnesota child under 10 years old with no underlying health conditions has died due to complications from the coronavirus.

State health officials say it’s the third COVID-19 death of a child under 18 in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.

Children under 16 are not yet eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. Health officials say that makes it imperative that those around them get vaccinated and follow other safety protocols like wearing masks in public, social distancing and regular tests.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says it’s “simply heartbreaking” to lose the life of someone so young to COVID-19.