Minnehaha, Lincoln Counties see increase in new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Over the weekend, Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken tweeted that Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties reported 61 new cases on Saturday — the area’s largest single day total since May 11th.

Even though many businesses are reopening, it’s still important to take the proper precautions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We did see a little bit of an increase in our new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, and I think it’s a great time to remind people that we still have this virus in our community, so we need to continue to do those community mitigation steps that we’ve been talking about,” public health manager, Sioux Falls Health Department, Sandy Frentz said.

On Saturday, the state reported 61 new positive COVID-19 cases in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. On Sunday, the counties saw a total of 49 new positive cases.

“Any time we are seeing a large increase in cases, that is an area for concern, at this time we have not identified any single exposure or exposures that would be the source of or cause of those illnesses in the jump in cases in those communities,” state epidemiologist, Josh Clayton said.

Public health manager Sandy Frentz says it’s important for people to use proper hand hygiene and to wear a mask.

“A mask is a two way protection, you wear a mask to protect others, we ask others to wear a mask to protect you, we know this is a virus that’s spread by droplets, so by wearing masks you slow down that spread of droplets,” Frentz said.

Both say it’s important for people to take personal responsibility.

“It’s important that individuals do take precautions and I think increases in cases like this are the reason why we want folks to pay attention to their individual actions to reduce the risk of COVID-19,” Clayton said.

Frentz adds that if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 to call your doctor first before going in.