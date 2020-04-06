Minnehaha County COVID-19 numbers rapidly rising; How does that compare to counties in other states?

The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnehaha has more than quadrupled since March 29. The cases in Lincoln County has at least doubled.

Minnehaha County had 28 cases on March 30 and has 140 cases as of April 6. Lincoln County has 24.

Dr. Josh Clayton of the South Dakota Department of Health said the increase in Minnehaha County isn’t alarming.

During a Monday morning telephone news conference, Clayton said as the state continues to test more people and as COVID-19 spreads the numbers of cases will increase in the state.

COVID-19 cases will increase in other counties in the coming weeks, Clayton said.

Minnehaha (193,194) is the largest county in the state in terms of population followed by Pennington (113,775) and Lincoln (61,128). The populations are based on the July 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The state has an estimated population of 884,659.

The COVID-19 totals in those three counties account for 170 of the state’s 288 total cases.

A chart map developed by the New York Times shows the most recent case for Minnehaha as 104 but says the cases are doubling every three days and doubling every 2.5 days for Lincoln County. The chart listed 23 cases in Lincoln County. The chart map is highlighting counties and areas with rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases.

The New York Times’ chart shows 44 cases in Hall County, Nebraska, where cases are doubling every two days. San Bernadino County, California, has 372 cases and the rate was doubling every 3.5 days.

Officials from the city of Sioux Falls have said they were using data and information from several cities in the U.S. with similar populations, demographics and similar first day of COVID-19 cases.

Some of those cities include Fargo, North Dakota, Des Moines, Iowa, and Tallahassee, Florida.

So far, Minnehaha County appears to be outpacing those cities and their counties in COVID-19 cases.

Cass County, where Fargo, is, has 65 cases as of April 6.

Des Moines is in Polk and Warren Counties. Those two counties have a combined 136 COVID-19 cases.

Leon County, the home county for Tallahassee has 59 cases. The state has 13,324 cases. Five percent of those tested in Leon County tested positive.

A chart on the Florida Department of Health shows that new reported cases reached at least 1,300 cases on April 2 and 3, dropped to 1,200 cases on April 4 and 791 new cases on April 5.

All cases are from the state department of health in each state. All three state DOHs include test information from state and non-state labs in their website postings.

April 6 updates from the state department of health agencies in Iowa and Minnesota show the two states have similar positive COVID-19 cases.

Iowa has 946 while Minnesota has 986. The 946 cases in Iowa are about .030% of the state’s estimated population of 3,155,070. The 986 COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are about .01748% of the state’s estimated 5,639,632 population. Iowa’s population is about 55% of Minnesota’s.

South Dakota’s 288 COVID-19 cases are about .0325% of the state’s population.