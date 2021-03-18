Minnehaha County records its third case of the new UK variant strain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been another case of the U-K variant of the coronavirus reported in South Dakota. That brings the total number of the new strain now to three and they’re all in Minnehaha County.

But health officials warn they won’t be the last and with the boy’s state basketball tournaments underway this week, health officials are concerned about another possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

The CDC is closely monitoring the new variant strains of COVID-19, including the U.K. variant.

Now that it’s shown up in South Dakota, health officials say it is a concern, because it spreads more quickly.

“What we know with the B117, the UK strain, that we’ve identified in South Dakota recently, it does offer a greater opportunity for transmission of covid-19,” state epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said.

Even though it spreads more quickly, people can avoid it.

“What we do know is that the same things you do to prevent covid, the first strain, are the same mitigation strategies for these variants,” South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

Another concern is the boys’ state basketball tournaments this weekend that are being held in three separate locations.

“Anytime you bring individuals together there’s always a small risk of transmitting COVID-19,” Dr. Clayton said.

That’s why they want fans to take appropriate precautions; to social distance and wear masks during the games.

“Some of the things that are being done; making sure players have access to testing is a huge and an important step to make sure we are not spreading covid-19 at events, including sporting events,” Dr. Clayton said.

Secretary Malsam-Rysdon says the state never thought about cancelling the tournaments, like it did last year.

“I think the Activities Association has been a good partner in this and just understanding how to hold an event safely and making sure anyone who’s attending know how to do that,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

She says COVID is something we are going to have to learn to live with, because it’s not going away.

“That’s the importance of vaccines, that is our ticket to freedom,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

They also want to remind people if you’re sick or showing any COVID symptoms to stay home.