Minnehaha County passes 1,000 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported as South Dakota increases to 1,311

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The growth of new COVID-19 cases continued at a high rate in Minnehaha County and a new death was announced, according to the latest numbers released by the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Thursday, Minnehaha County passed 1,000 cases for a total of 1,065, 131 more than Wednesday (934). There have been 221 total recoveries in the county, 42 more than Wednesday (179).

South Dakota announced a total of 1,311 positive cases, up 143 from Wednesday (1,168). Statewide, recoveries increased to 373 from 329 on Wednesday.

Cumulative hospitalizations went up to 55 from 51. Negative tests went to 9,239, up from Wednesday (8,691). There are two pending cases.

Deaths reported increased to seven. The state doesn’t list which county the death was reported in.

The South Dakota Department of Health is not reporting fatalities until a certified death record has been filed, which can take up to five days after the person has died. South Dakota State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said it’s to help paint a more accurate picture.

On Wednesday, KELOLAND News reported on a social media post about an employee at the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls.

There are 931 active cases in South Dakota, up from Wednesday (833). Minnehaha County has 842 active cases and Lincoln County has 41 active cases.

There are 598 cases related directly to Smithfield employees and an additional 135 cases related to contacts of Smithfield cases for a total of 733.

KELOLAND News will continue to have more coverage on-air and online throughout the day.