Minnehaha County makes decision to close some buildings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County has now closed most of its county buildings due to coronavirus. This comes after the city of Sioux Falls also closed off some of its buildings to the public.

“County services will continue; county employees will continue to work. We will just not be interfacing directly with the public,” Bender said.

Bender says a few county buildings will remain open including the courthouse, law enforcement center, and Health and Human Services building.

She reminds people some services are available online and over the phone.