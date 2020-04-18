Minnehaha County Juvenile Detention Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An employee at the Minnehaha County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release sent out Saturday from the county.

“JDC and the staff member who tested positive are actively collaborating with relevant agencies in response to the positive test to provide all requested information in a timely manner. The wellbeing, health, and safety of juveniles and staff is and continues to be our number one priority. Juveniles continue to be provided the opportunity to communicate with family during these challenging days,” Juvenile Detention Center Director Jamie Gravett said in the release.

According to the release, JDC staff do “thorough cleaning” daily, wear masks, wash hands often and wipe down surfaces that are touched often.

“We treat juveniles housed at our facility like we would want our own children to be treated in the same situation. Rapid steps were taken to contact legal guardians following notification of the positive test. Recognizing that some guardians work varying shifts, appropriate time has elapsed to allow them to respond before releasing this information to the public. JDC takes juvenile and staff health very seriously. This is demonstrated by the robust cleaning procedures and other precautions implemented prior to a staff member experiencing symptoms,” Gravett said.

JDC visitors had restrictions placed on them in early March. Legal guardians as well as staff were notified then about the center’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.