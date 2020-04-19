Minnehaha County Jail employee tests positive for COVID-19

A food service employee at the Minnehaha County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minnehaha County Jail in a press release said that Summit Foods is the food service for the jail. Both the jail and Summit Foods have been in contact with the South Dakota Department of Health and are following their recommendations.

The press release says the food service worker last worked on the morning of April 16. The worker became symptomatic the next day and was advised to stay home. The employee was tested later that day and the test came back positive on April 18.