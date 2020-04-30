Breaking News
S.D. COVID-19 update: Death toll increases to 17 as active cases continue decline
WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m. CT: Gov. Kristi Noem COVID-19 update

Minnehaha County Jail COVID-19 cases in five inmates, seven employees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Five inmates at the Minnehaha County Jail and seven employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Warden Mike Mattson shared that news on Thursday in a news release.

The inmate cases range from asymptomatic to mild symptoms. All the of jail employees are said to be experiencing mild symptoms.

The jail is following the S.D. Department of Health and CDC recommendations. Jail staff were issued cloth masks last week and are being screened twice a day. Inmates were issued cloth masks this week and have access to alcohol-based hand sanitizer multiple times during the day. There is also a focus on cleaning throughout the facility.

“The Corrections staff and medical staff in the jail have been doing an exceptional job as we continue to work through this ever changing situation,” Mattson said in the news release.

