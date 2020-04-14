Minnehaha County deputies making some changes to keep people safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic is changing how deputies in Minnehaha County keep people safe.

Sheriff Mike Milstead gave an update to the county commission Tuesday morning. Milstead says instead of fighting crime, deputies are busy helping out the county’s smaller communities. He says they are also making changes at the jail, including requiring staff to wear masks.

“One of the greatest chances is staff that comes and goes. They come and go every day so they could bring it and even if they’re not symptomatic they could bring it into the facility,” Milstead said.

He also says the jail is clamping down on visitors, and when someone is arrested, they now spend their first two weeks behind bars in quarantine.