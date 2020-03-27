Minnehaha County Commission passes resolution urging social distancing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In an unanimous vote, the Minnehaha County Commission will follow in the steps of the Sioux Falls City Council to slow the spread of COVID-19. The decision came just about two hours after learning about new cases in the Sioux Falls area. Together, Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties have 20 cases of COVID-19.

Minnehaha County commissioners are strongly urging businesses outside of a city to change their business practices to prevent the coronavirus from spreading even further.

“We never want to appear to be fast and loose with people’s rights and liberties, and at the same time, people are looking to the government at all levels to give them guidance and direction on what to do and what not to do,” commissioner Dean Karsky said.

This comes after the Sioux Falls City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to limit gatherings to 10 people or less at bars, restaurants and several other kinds of businesses.

“I think it is very much in the best interest of the citizens in Minnehaha County who are the people that we’ve been elected to represent, that we take these guidelines about social distancing seriously, along with all the other guidance about hygiene and cleaning and disinfecting,” commissioner Jean Bender said.

Commissioners Jeff Barth and Cindy Heiberger weren’t there in person, but attended thanks to technology.

“I really think that I’m really glad we’re doing this. every day we delay has made a negative difference. And what we’ve done before we can’t do anything about, but going forward this is the right thing to do,” Barth said.

“I’m happy that we are doing a resolution just to put our stamp on it that we agree, and this is the right thing to do, and to hopefully the last few people out there that are not in compliance will take it seriously and support the resolution, too,” Heiberger said.

Lincoln County commissioner Jim Schmidt tells KELOLAND News that the Lincoln County Commission on Tuesday is set to look at what the Minnehaha County Commission has done.