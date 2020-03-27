Breaking News
COVID-19 positive cases jumps to 58, recoveries up to 21 in South Dakota

Minnehaha County Commission approves measure to slow spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnehaha County Commission met on Friday afternoon for an update on the situation in this area.

As of Friday at noon, Minnehaha County has 18 positive cases of COVID-19, which means it has a substanial level of community transmission or impact.

Commissioners heard from people on the front lines of the outbreak including Emergency Manager Jason Gearman, who said he has been working for days at the Emergency Operations Center in Sioux Falls.

At the end of the meeting, commissioners unanimously passed a resolution that declares an emergency and says county retail businesses outside of a municipality should change business practices so that 10 or fewer patrons are there at any one time.

According to a news release from the commission, the resolution language also encourages businesses utilize models that include takeout, delivery, drive-thru, curbside service, offsite servic, and do not involve public gatherings. The resolution applies to locations outside of incorporated municipalities.

KELOLAND News reporter Dan Santella was at the meeting; he’ll have the latest on KELOLAND News at 6.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss