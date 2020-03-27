Minnehaha County Commission approves measure to slow spread of COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnehaha County Commission met on Friday afternoon for an update on the situation in this area.
As of Friday at noon, Minnehaha County has 18 positive cases of COVID-19, which means it has a substanial level of community transmission or impact.
Commissioners heard from people on the front lines of the outbreak including Emergency Manager Jason Gearman, who said he has been working for days at the Emergency Operations Center in Sioux Falls.
At the end of the meeting, commissioners unanimously passed a resolution that declares an emergency and says county retail businesses outside of a municipality should change business practices so that 10 or fewer patrons are there at any one time.
According to a news release from the commission, the resolution language also encourages businesses utilize models that include takeout, delivery, drive-thru, curbside service, offsite servic, and do not involve public gatherings. The resolution applies to locations outside of incorporated municipalities.
KELOLAND News reporter Dan Santella was at the meeting; he’ll have the latest on KELOLAND News at 6.
