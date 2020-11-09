Mike Durfee Prison inmate dies from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections confirms COVID-19 played a role in an inmate’s death.

The DOC website says the inmate had been staying at Mike Durfee State Prison. More than 700 inmates at the Springfield prison have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.

Most of the men have recovered.

This is the first state inmate death to be linked to the virus in South Dakota.

https://doc.sd.gov/documents/COVID19PositiveCaseInformationbyFacility1192020.pdf

