Mental health help goes digital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Staying healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak is important both physically and mentally.

Self-isolation, working from home and stress about COVID-19 can lead to anxieties for many people. That’s why mental health counselors are working to provide help right at home.

“The extra time at home could feel comforting, at least in waves, and that is definitely part of the experience people have been sharing. We want to encourage them to ride the wave and hope that it’s a sustainable experience for them. For many others, isolation and extra time on their hands can be a triggering event. I think as a society, we have become accustomed to using busyness to avoid feelings, to avoid just the experience of being,” counselor Luanna Olthoff

Luanna Olthoff, Barbara Christensen and Darla Huffman are all private practice licensed professional counselors in Sioux Falls. They’ve been providing tele-mental health services to their clients during these unprecedented times.

“We’re a rural state and so I think it’s important to understand that this can go into places that services are really limited, you know. In west river and we can practice really anywhere in the state via tele-health,” counselor Darla Huffman said.

They say one difficulty with people getting help remotely, though, is there isn’t that privacy of being in a room with just your psychologist. They suggest making sure you’re in a room all to yourself in the house or even sitting in your car for the session.

“If things are emotionally raw, in our office we have the ability to make sure we can de-escalate situations. When they’re in the privacy of their own home, we don’t have as much quote on quote control over that. So I think ensuring their safety after a particularly emotionally raw session is one of the tricks to tele-health,” counselor Barbara Christensen

Christensen, Huffman and Olthoff say innovation is key during this time of uncertainty.