Mayor TenHaken wants unity in the state

The Sioux Falls Mayor is calling for a unified approach in the state. Mayor Paul TenHaken told local media and the public that he thinks everyone can agree this is very rare and uncharted territory.



“Governments are quickly going through civic lessons with constituents reminding what our role is, what our role isn’t, and what we are legally allowed to do,” TenHaken said.



TenHaken provided an example of why he thinks a more universal approach to fighting COVID-19 in the state makes sense.



“For instance, if we do something in Sioux Falls, in the 80 square miles of Sioux Falls, I don’t govern Tea; I don’t govern Harrisburg, Hartford, Renner, Brandon, and so it really loses a lot of the teeth without a more universal approach,” TenHaken said.



As always city leaders are also encouraging people to practice social distancing and use good hygiene.



“This is everyone’s responsibility. It isn’t just those that are at high risk, but it’s even those that are low risk from becoming very sick with this illness to protect everyone who could possibly be heavily impacted by this COVID-19,” Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken said.



The city’s public health director did call attention to the fact that several of the confirmed cases in the state are people 39 or younger.