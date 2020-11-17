Mayor TenHaken says COVID-19 is putting a strain on health care systems

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says COVID-19 cases in the state are ‘growing at an unacceptable rate.’ Local doctors say hospitalizations are at historic levels across the state.

The pandemic is taking a toll on communities across South Dakota. In Sioux Falls, TenHaken says the virus is putting a strain on health care systems.

“Not just on the beds and the staff availability but also on the wellbeing of those frontline workers, very hard,” TenHaken said.

Dr. David Basel with Avera says many of its hospitals have been running at or over capacity for the last several weeks.

“I looked at our dashboard yesterday. Across our 37 hospitals, we had 11 open ICU beds,” Basel said. “Our surge plans are in full effect right now. We’ve more than doubled the number of ICU beds we have available at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls. We are even going so far as to put two patients in one room, ICU rooms that are able to accommodate that.”

Chief medical officer Dr. Allison Suttle says there are similar challenges at Sanford.

“Our surge plans are well underway and we are doing very well with our surge planning. We will continue to increase our capacity as the needs for our communities continue to increase,” Suttle said.

She encourages people to reconsider traditional holiday gatherings and limit them to immediate family only.

Changes that could make a difference in the state.

“There’s not one activity. There’s not one business type. There’s not one sort of gathering that’s more or less immune to the spread right now,” TenHaken said.