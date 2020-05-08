Mayor TenHaken says city is monitoring percentage of COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken expects case counts of COVID-19 to significantly increase over the next several days. Even with the increase in cases, a lot of restaurants and other businesses are opening back up to customers. That’s why he says flexibility is key.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city is monitoring the percentage of positive cases in the Sioux Falls Metro Area, which includes Minnehaha, Lincoln, McCook, and Turner Counties.

“Simply looking at the number of new cases or even the number of deaths, while those are tragic numbers, they are a good indicator of what is happening with the virus,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

He says they are also monitoring hospitalizations. Both are important indicators of COVID-19 spread in the community.

Some restaurants and stores are now reopening. This comes after the Sioux Falls city council passed a no mingling ordinance in the city on Thursday.

“This ordinance will ease some of the regulations that were put into place in March to help slow the spread and control the spread of COVID,” TenHaken said.

When asked if he and his family would be venturing into stores and businesses this weekend TenHaken said he personally will not.

“Each person has to make their own decision, for myself and my family, I am not speaking as the mayor, I am speaking as a dad of three, no we are not going to do that,” TenHaken said.

If you do decide to go out, TenHaken reminds the public the importance of wearing a mask, since it could help protect other people you come into contact with.

Additionally City Hall and the City Center in Sioux Falls will be reopening May 18th in a limited capacity.