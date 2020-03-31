Mayor TenHaken encourages small businesses to take advantage of Paycheck Protection Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Trump signed the CARES Act into law Friday. The historic rescue package includes the Paycheck Protection Program. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken hopes small businesses in KELOLAND take advantage of the nearly $350 billion program.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken calls the Paycheck Protection Program the cornerstone of the $2 trillion CARES Act.

“What we’re really trying to do with that bill is keep people out of unemployment and collecting unemployment insurance and unemployment benefits, keep them on their payroll instead,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

The program will provide small businesses with 500 employees, or less, with cash flow assistance to maintain payroll, while retaining employees.

“They will be able to use those dollars to continue to pay their employees, and some of that will be forgivable, turned from a loan into almost a grant program, so some of those dollars will be forgivable to the businesses,” TenHaken said.

A full staff will help local businesses hit the ground running when the pandemic ends.

“They want to keep them employed and instead shift those federal dollars over here so that when the economy turns they’re ready and they don’t have to hire again, and they’ve got the right people in place,” TenHaken said.

The city of Sioux Falls doesn’t qualify for the program, but hasn’t laid-off employees, though the city isn’t currently hiring either.

“We have suspended hiring right now, both seasonal and full-time employees, and we’re doing that not to put a panic into our team, but to say this is the smart thing to do right now. We don’t know if our pools will be open this summer, so to hire several hundred life guards right now and start putting them on payroll when we may not be able to keep them employed is not very responsible,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken says that unemployment claims are up approximately 1,000% since COVID-19 began, and encourages small business owners to meet with a local bank for more information on the Paycheck Protection Program.