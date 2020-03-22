Mayor TenHaken comments on closure mandate

Breaking News
Huron, Beadle County, Rapid City putting in restaurant bans | Sioux Falls looking to take action Tuesday | Noem says she doesn’t have the power
Sunday in Governor Noem’s press conference, she said the authority to mandate a closure of restaurants and bars lies with individual city governments.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says there is a trigger within city ordinances that would allow the Sioux Falls Board of Health to make a recommendation of mandated closures.

However, he says they would like to see that come from the state level first.

“In most states, it does come down as a statewide kind of mandate. Our preference is that that would happen because that allows us not to just do city by city, county by county, which, if Sioux Falls is shut down, they can go to Harrisburg or they can go to Brandon. So, it provides a little more unity amongst the state as to the law we’re enacting. But, if we have to do it at the city level and that’s the role we’re supposed to play right now, we’ll absolutely do that and operate within the law as we see it,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

TenHaken says the city will have a meeting with the Board of Health on Tuesday to talk about those options.

