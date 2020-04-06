Mayor TenHaken announces Safer at Home executive proclamation

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams says this week will be the “hardest and the saddest” of “most Americans’ lives.” Adams says there is hope, but everyone needs to do their part in the next 30 days to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Locally, city leaders are encouraging you to strengthen social distancing. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has announced the “Safer at Home” executive proclamation with guidelines about what to do to slow the spread of the virus.

In addition to COVID-19, many people in KELOLAND will be fighting spring fever this week.

“As the weather improves, people’s appetite to social distance declines. So, temperatures do this (points up), social distancing does this (points down),” TenHaken said.

TenHaken says his executive proclamation defines expectations and recommendations to improve social distancing.

“We’re taking it up another notch,” TenHaken said.

The proclamation recommends following CDC guidelines when it comes to wearing masks.

“Residents over the age of two who do not have trouble breathing should wear face masks when they’re in public areas outside of their homes,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken says to only visit grocery and other essential stores once per week. He says you should designate only one person in your house to get groceries and use delivery services.

“Whenever possible, residents should avoid taking any children still living at home with them on any essential shopping trips,” TenHaken said.

You should stay home, but TenHaken says it’s ok to go outside for activities or exercise. That may be going for walks on your own or with members of your household. TenHaken says it’s important to follow these guidelines.

“We expect our numbers to continue to increase. We are still expecting obviously the surge. We’re at the very early innings of that right now,” TenHaken said.

“We’ve done well with kind of the soft recommendations, so far. We’re taking it a step further,” TenHaken said.

The Safer at Home executive proclamation isn’t enforceable by law, but TenHaken says they are mayoral recommendations for people and businesses.