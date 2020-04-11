Mayor TenHaken works with union for new Smithfield recommendation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – TenHaken says before writing the new recommendation to Smithfield that asks them to close the plant for 14 days, he spoke with the workers’ union to get their thoughts.

“Before we did that I also made sure that I reached out to Kooper Caraway. Kooper is the union rep for the unionized employees at Smithfield to make sure they were in agreement with this action. He was very appreciative that we were taking this action. It’s always important when you have a unionized workforce to make sure you’re doing what’s in the best interest of those employees and we feel that that was done today,” Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken said.

