Mayor Allender urging people to stop roaming around Rapid City

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender is urging people to stop roaming around the city during this pandemic so we can slow the spread of the virus.

There will be a city council meeting Monday night to discuss the emergency ordinance. Mayor Allender will recommend to extend the business closures for two more weeks.

“150 South Dakota mayors and I signed a letter to Governor Kristi Noem urging her to declare a public health emergency in South Dakota, this will open up more options to South Dakota cities, possibly counties, wishing to take actions to slow the spread of the virus,” Mayor Allender said.

Mayor Allender says he is also considering similar guidelines that were announced for Sioux Falls today.

