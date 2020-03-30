Breaking News
Two employees of Deadwood’s Saloon #10 test positive for COVID-19, state health officials say

Mayor Allender says businesses are following new ordinance

Coronavirus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says so far businesses are following a new emergency ordinance.

Allender says there is anger from some businesses, but they are following the rules.

On Friday, the city council approved an emergency ordinance to shut down some businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, city employees in charge of public safety, water, sewer, and garbage will continue work as normal.

Others have been working from home.

“The number one goal is to protect our community’s health and by doing that, we need to protect our healthcare system capacity,” Mayor Allender said.

Mayor Allender also urges everyone to practice social distancing and to take this seriously.

