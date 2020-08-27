Mass testing results following Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Results from the mass testing for COVID-19 conducted in Sturgis are in.

The testing happened following the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Monument Health conducted testing on August 21, 24 and 25.

The City contracted for up to 1,300 tests, which represent 20% of the community’s population. The testing was reserved for: City Employees (mandatory), School District Employees (voluntary), Employees of Private Businesses throughout the community (voluntary) and Residents of Sturgis (voluntary). 650 people ended up being tested; all were asymptomatic at the time of testing.

Of the 650 people tested, 26 were positive for COVID-19.

Group Number Tested Number Positive City Employees* 83 3 School District Employees 35 1 Front-Line Workers 217 11 Residents and Walk-Ins 315 11 Totals 650 26

*One of the City employees testing positive worked in close contact with the public. First responders were not tested in this group.

The Department of Health reports asymptomatic positives statewide fall in the range of 3% to 7% on average; the average for the Sturgis testing was 4 %.

The city says while the total number of rally attendees “far surpassed all anticipations,” many spent more time riding through the Black Hills rather than in downtown Sturgis.

According to the S.D. Department of Health, as of Thursday, there are 88 cases in South Dakota residents connected to the rally.