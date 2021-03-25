Mass COVID-19 vaccination event held in Watertown, more planned

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 vaccination process is picking up speed in many communities across KELOLAND.



On Thursday, health officials announced the state will receive more than 27,000 doses next week.

Shipments will include more than 14,000 doses of Pfizer and 8,300 doses of Moderna.



The news comes as even more South Dakotans are eligible to receive a shot, including critical infrastructure workers.

A series of mass vaccination events kicked off in Watertown Thursday.

Bernie Preston works in the manufacturing industry. She’s one of hundreds of people who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the event in Watertown.

“I felt it was important to get vaccinated, help stay healthy. My parents got theirs as well, help keep everyone healthy,” Bernie Preston said.

Leslie Hill, a truck driver, is taking advantage of the opportunity as well.

“I run all over so I better have it,” Leslie Hill said.

Prairie Lakes Healthcare System CEO K.C. DeBoer says the healthcare provider is working in collaboration with the city, county, state, and volunteers to hold this event.

“It’s very exciting for us to be at this point, getting as many people vaccinated as we possibly can,” Prairie Healthcare System CEO K.C. DeBoer said.

All 800 appointments for this week’s event have already been filled. 900 more doses will be given out at next week’s event.

“Obviously, this has been a really long year for all of us. We’ve had to step out of our comfort zone and do a lot of things we don’t want to do: wearing masks, socially distancing. And the only way out of that, back to somewhat normal, is if people get vaccinated and we can get a handle on this disease,” DeBoer said.

For Preston, seeing more people get vaccinated brings about more optimism.

“It makes me feel like people can somewhat start having somewhat of a normal life again, but still be cautious at the same time,” Preston said.

Mass vaccination events are planned each week in Codington County, based on vaccine allocation, for the foreseeable future.

Registration for next week opens Friday.

To see if you’re eligible and to sign up, click here.

If you are having trouble online, you can call the Watertown Library on Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for assistance.

The phone number is 605-882-6220.