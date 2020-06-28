Mankato business owner frustrated over state’s COVID-19 list

Breaking News
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — The owner of a Minnesota bar that was among four establishments identified by state health officials for contributing to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among young adults says he has instituted aggressive measures to keep customers safe.

Steve Wegman is the owner of the 507 in Mankato, south of the Twin Cities. He says he’s invested in masks, gloves and cleaning supplies and taken many other steps to minimize spread of the coronavirus to patrons and employees since Minnesota bars and restaurants reopened at limited capacity this month.

Wegman says he was frustrated his bar was identified as a COVID-19 hot spot, particularly after his staff had followed guidelines issued by the state.

