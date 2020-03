In this Jan. 20, 2020, photo, people walk in front of SoftBank store in Ginza shopping district in Tokyo. Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 its profit for last quarter dropped amid worries about the perceived risk of its investments into companies like WeWork. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Malls across the United States are working to protect shoppers and employees from the coronavirus.

Malls are having cleaning crews work around the clock to deep clean the buildings. Malls are also cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing highly trafficked locations throughout the day.