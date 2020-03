SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The¬†coronavirus¬†pandemic is also now impacting a charity that helps children who are ill. Make-A-Wish America announced today it is postponing all wish travel.¬†

The South Dakota chapter has postponed five of the 50 wishes currently pending across the state.

Nationwide, so far 970 wishes are postponed with 30 more expected to be postponed each day.

The organization is also postponing wish kid participation in activities and events until further notice.