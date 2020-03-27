Macy Miller’s first professional season cut short by COVID-19

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Former SDSU basketball standout Macy Miller’s first professional season in Spain was cut short due to the Coronavirus.

Macy Miller is in day 10 of her self-quarantine in Mitchell.

“So my mom runs a daycare at home. So she was like, well we can’t really have you at the house because she didn’t want the daycare to shut down, so I’m at my aunt and uncle’s, which is like a mile and half from my house,” Macy Miller said.

Just a few weeks ago this scenario didn’t seem possible as Miller was just finishing up a game in Madrid.

“We’re hearing about the United States, Italy, China, and it’s kind of like, okay this is becoming a bigger deal than we thought,” Macy Miller said.

A few days after that game, Miller’s mindset quickly changed when President Trump announced the U.S. Travel Ban.

“I told my coaches right then and there, I’m like, you know, I think it’s best for my safety to go home. My parents want me to come home. So within a couple of days, I was out of there,” Miller said.

It wasn’t an easy decision.

“I kind of want to stay here and finish the season, but also for my safety, I want to go back home and be with my family because you know I’m in a different country all alone by myself and this virus is spreading all over the country. It was hard,” Miller said.

But a decision she’s happy with, though staying busy has been a bit of a challenge.

“To go from playing basketball 24/7 to just laying around, so I’ve been working out as much as I can, watching some Netflix, and just finding time to hang with my aunt and uncle,” Miller said.

Miller says she’s gotten to see her parents a few times since returning, though she says they’ve made sure to maintain a safe distance during those visits.