M.B. Haskett, The Carpenter Bar, The Treasury temporarily closing during COVID-19 pandemic

The first crop of small businesses are temporarily closing during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, M.B. Haskett announced it’s shutting down for a while and temporarily laying off employees. The Carpenter Bar and The Treasury are also pausing operations, and closing their doors. Federal leaders have urged Americans to practicing social distancing and stay away from large groups. Businesses all over have seen their customer numbers dwindle, leaving owners with tough choices to make.

Restaurants rely on people being social, but what happens when customers have to put sharing a meal or a cup of coffee on the back burner?

“Every hour that passes that we’re open and we’re not meeting our sales we need to stay open at this time; there’s just too much for me to manage at once,” Michael Haskett, owner of M.B. Haskett, said.

Nationally, businesses are shutting down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds declared a “public health disaster emergency.” Her order is shutting down restaurants, bars, fitness centers, theaters and casinos for two weeks. She is also prohibiting gatherings and events of more than 10 people. Senior citizen centers and adult day care facilities have also been closed. The goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Even though Governor Kristi Noem has not made a similar mandate in South Dakota, Haskett says he wants to be proactive. He says he’s helping employees get financial assistance while they’re out of work.

“I want to be open again, and if I don’t make this hard decision now, I don’t know. I could dig us in a deeper financial hole myself and not be able to open again,” Michael Haskett said.

With people practicing social distancing, Bread & Circus is focusing on takeout orders to keep the business going. Owner Barry Putzke says staff has spaced out tables for limited dine-in options, but that could soon change.

“There hasn’t been too many people who want to actually come in and dine. But the next step would most likely be we shut down dine-in,” Putzke said.

Putzke hasn’t had to lay anyone off, but says it’s tough on employees.

“Certainly hours are going to drop to a fraction of what they used to be, so we’re working with our team to see what options folks have,” Putzke said.

Both men say they’re following safety guidelines, and will re-open or get back to normal operations once it’s safe.

Haskett doesn’t know when that will happen, but hopes lawmakers will do what they can to fast track unemployment benefits and small business assistance to help local stores bounce back.

“How do we take care of our people? My restaurant isn’t just me. It’s people who work here, and for these people, to wonder how they’re going to get food on their tables at home. Wonder how they’re going to make their mortgage payments and utility bills. That’s the hardest part,” Haskett said.

Putzke still recommends customers support local businesses by buying gift cards, and frequenting them once safety guidelines change and business get back to normal.