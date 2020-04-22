Love Marlow focusing efforts online, hosting Zoom discussion Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people are having to adapt to less than ideal circumstances during this pandemic and that includes local business owners. Stacey and Leslie Malmgren just opened their clothing store Love Marlow at Lake Lorraine in 2018.

Limiting customers in their relatively new store is not how the Love Marlow owners wanted to start 2020.

“The sooner that this thing ends the better,” Leslie said.

Stacey and Leslie Malmgren aren’t letting a negative trend drag them down, however. Instead, they’re focusing more on social media and their online store. They’re also starting an online, mood-boosting Zoom discussion.

“That’s a way that we can help our customers and still stay positive and bring a bright spot in our customers’ day and help them focus on the more positive things,” Stacey said.

Two Zoom sessions will take place Thursday at noon and 6 p.m. with clinical therapist Krystal Lohff from Integrated Care and Consultation.

“I’ve heard some people saying that they just roll over in bed and they grab their laptop and then they just kind of feel sluggish all day as they work from home,” Lohff said.

Lohff plans on sharing several tips on how to keep a positive outlook on life.

“Making sure that you get up at the same time. Go to bed at the same time. Act like you’re getting ready to go to work and that will help with the motivation and the depression and anxiety should hopefully be a little bit less for them,” Lohff said.

Holsen: Do you find that some customers really need that message? They’re not really confident and they’re struggling.

Leslie: I think as women we struggle with that on a daily basis. Being confident is a way that we can conquer the world. That is something that we’ve always wanted to give our customers and what an amazing, powerful thing that we can help them achieve.