SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Look’s Marketplace in Sioux Falls announced they will be temporarily closed.

Look’s Marketplace says they have decided to temporarily close down until they know the employee is free of COVID-19 to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

In the announcement, the business says one of their employees was contacted by the CDC because they had been in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. They say the employee has not tested positive with the virus.