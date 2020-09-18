Look back at past week of COVID-19 changes in South Dakota

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From the outbreak at the women’s prison to cancelled football games and closed schools, South Dakota’s COVID-19 situation has seen a lot of changes in just a week. It’s also been a tough week on some hospitals and families.

21 people with the virus have died in the state in the last seven days. 198 South Dakotans with coronavirus have died of since the pandemic started.

More than a hundred new people were hospitalized with the illness this week. Currently, the state says a record 144 people are in South Dakota hospitals with the virus. That’s up from less than a hundred last Friday.

During that same time period, the state has seen nearly 2,000 new cases. The state confirmed 389 of those cases on Friday.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests