Look back at past week of COVID-19 changes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From the outbreak at the women’s prison to cancelled football games and closed schools, South Dakota’s COVID-19 situation has seen a lot of changes in just a week. It’s also been a tough week on some hospitals and families.
21 people with the virus have died in the state in the last seven days. 198 South Dakotans with coronavirus have died of since the pandemic started.
More than a hundred new people were hospitalized with the illness this week. Currently, the state says a record 144 people are in South Dakota hospitals with the virus. That’s up from less than a hundred last Friday.
During that same time period, the state has seen nearly 2,000 new cases. The state confirmed 389 of those cases on Friday.
