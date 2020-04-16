Local schools donate supplies to Sioux Falls Police Department

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is all stocked up on cleaning supplies, thanks to a generous donation from several schools.

Since students will not be returning to the classroom, several area districts donated hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and gloves to the Sioux Falls police department. Officers will be sharing the donations with several first responders.

The Sioux Falls and Harrisburg school districts as well as Sioux Falls Christian and Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools all donated the supplies.