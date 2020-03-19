Local law enforcement going the extra mile as COVID-19 pandemic continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic has translated into extra responsibilities for local law enforcement, even including the Minnehaha County Sheriff himself.

With the threat of COVID-19, Minnehaha County deputies are putting all of their skills to work.

“Many of our patrol deputies were upgraded to emergency medical technicians because of the lack of daytime response capabilities for some of our rural fire departments. Our deputies have extra equipment on them, and as such respond on extra medical calls out in the county,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.

School closings have placed additional expectations on law enforcement, as the pandemic has altered their basic duties.

“That changes in a pandemic, so you’ll see deputy sheriffs in our rural communities helping out with our school districts. They were taking laptops to students that were at home, they were taking meals to students in a number of our communities, including Baltic and Dell Rapids, Hartford, Humboldt,” Milstead said.

Milstead is also using technology to keep mayors and city council members informed.

“They have the opportunity to call in daily for the morning briefing and ask questions or be updated, so that’s an important connection with our rural communities as we respond as one and not separated,” Milstead said.

The Minnehaha County Jail lobby remains open, allowing people to pay warrants or post bond, but it’s also leaning on technology.

“The jail lobby is also still open for video visitation, however we’ve limited it to ten people per half-hour session,” Minnehaha County Jail Warden Mike Mattson said.

The warden would also prefer visitors get familiar with the system in case the lobby has to close.

“I have implemented three free remote visits through the internet, per inmate, per week,” Mattson said.

All new policies to keep law enforcement and you safe.

Mattson added that they’ve restricted access at the jail to correctional staff, essential contractors, and attorneys.