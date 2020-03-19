Local fitness studio goes virtual during COVID-19 outbreak

Many businesses are making the tough decision to close, but some are making sure customers don’t feel shut out. Revolution Yoga and Cycle is still holding fitness classes, but using a popular trend to adapt to COVID-19 safety practices.

Like an exercise bike, life right now feels stationary. That’s why Braden Bradfield is trying to get everyone moving.

“Jess! We’re going to be getting started in two minutes,” Bradfield said into his phone.

Bradfield has turned a room above his garage into a makeshift workout studio. He has one stationary bike, and is using his iPhone to livestream himself to Revolution members. They can watch him and follow along, just like they would in a typical class.

“Hit back up! Here we go!” Bradfield said, pedaling faster and faster on his bike.

While people are self-isolating or social distancing, Bradfield is showing us we can still be together without being in the same place. The cycle instructor and Revolution co-owner says he and his business partners closed on Monday, but they’re still doing fitness classes on Instagram and a YouTube channel.

“It’s been a big adjustment. The reason is, you normally feed off the energy of other people and kind of the environment you’re in. And so I’ve had to kind of create my environment in my shed,” Bradfield said.

Across town, Holly Borchers isn’t leaving her house right now, but doesn’t miss her classes.

“It’s weird being alone, but I love hearing his voice,” Borchers said.

Borchers regularly takes classes at Revolution. She has rented one of its bikes to create her own studio in her living room and watches Bradfield’s livestream.

“Gyms are closing, but having this as an option. It’s great,” Borchers said.

“Core in. Butts back. Push it!” Bradfield yelled at the ever-growing list of followers popping up on his phone screen.

Bradfield is more than just a “pedal pusher.” Revolution’s virtual classes are key for the body, but, while the world is feeling the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, they may be more important for the soul.

“Mentally, emotionally. All of that. We’ve got keep moving,” Borchers said.

“People want that interaction still. Even though we can’t have it physically, we can have it emotionally,” Bradfield said.

The weight of the world during COVID-19 can seem almost too crushing to bear. All we can do is put a positive spin on it and just keep moving forward.

“For mental well-being, people need to work out. It releases endorphins. It keeps people happy. It keeps us looking for a brighter future,” Bradfield said.

Revolution is only renting out bikes to members, but non-members can still follow the workouts online. If you have your own stationary bike, you can workout with Revolution by following its Instagram or subscribing to Bradfield’s YouTube channel. Instructors are also posting other types of workouts.