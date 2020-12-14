Local companies impacted by dry ice demand for COVID-19 vaccine

The amount of COVID-19 vaccines being shipped worldwide is increasing the demand for dry ice.

Pfizer plans to ship up to 1-point-3 billion doses next year, requiring a lot of dry ice to keep the vaccine at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

Food industries in our area are keeping a close eye on the supply chain of dry ice because it is essential to their business. But another company based in KELOLAND is ready to help fill in the gaps.

The Agropur Lake Norden Facility produces a million pounds of mozzarella a day. The most important ingredients in making cheese out of pasteurized milk are bacteria cultures.

“It’s critical for the flavor and body texture for the cheese that we use the right bacteria. That bacteria that we use and we use a lot of us it, comes in large containers packed with dry ice,” Agropur. VP of Operations, Tim Cizmowski said.

Agropur’s three cheese plants get about ten palettes a week of cultures, shipped in 1,000 pounds of dry ice. But massive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine will impact supply.

Agropur stores cultures in freezers at Lake Norden plant

Cultures are shipped in dry ice

“(I) Never thought we’d have a shortage of dry ice, no. I’d hate for the world to run out of cheese. Obviously that would be horrible; but for it to happen because of dry ice, I would have never guessed that—ever.” Agropur VP of Operations, Tim Cizmowski

Agropur is confident it has secured enough dry ice through its culture suppliers. However, in Wisconsin the state is giving $3.25 million to ethanol plants to ramp up production of dry ice. Carbon dioxide, a key ingredient for dry ice production, is a co-product of ethanol production.

“It is created from our liquid CO2, which we capture. The liquid CO2 is a clean, renewable form of CO2, that gets used in goods and beverage applications. So, if you drink your Diet Coke or carbonated water, a lot of times that carbonation comes from an ethanol plant,” POET Public Relations Manager, Jessica Sexe, said.

POET, which is headquartered in Sioux Falls, produces dry ice at its Missouri facility/Photo Courtesy: POET

“It could be vaccine distributors. It could be food and beverage distributors. Whatever they need it for, we provide it,” Sexe said.

POET saw a 50 percent reduction in the demand for ethanol at the beginning of the pandemic. While the market has mostly returned, POET quickly outfitted some of its facilities to produce hand sanitizer and clarified alcohol used in cleaning supplies. The company is now prepared to ramp up dry ice production.

“So when we saw the supply chains disrupted early on the pandemic, we were really able to step up and help out and we’re ready to do that again if needed,” Sexe said.

Agropur says its suppliers are now using less dry ice to ship cultures to closer locations. Some come to plants here from Europe.

Vaccine maker, Pfizer says its going to require an additional two tons of dry ice daily.