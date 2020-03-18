Local business goes virtual

Breaking News
State says shortage of tests stops COVID-19 testing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Several business owners have made the hard decision to close up shop, but some are getting creative to stay open.

Revolution Cycle and Yoga is going virtual. Instructor and co-owner Braden Bradfield has workouts on Instagram and YouTube, and his members can follow along.

It’s a lot different from a regular class full of people, but it’s helping anyone who is self isolating to get moving.

“It’s been a big adjustment. The reason is, you normally feed off the energy of other people and kind of the environment you’re in and so I’ve had to kind of create my environment in my shed,” Bradfield said.

Virtual workout classes mean more than just physical health. We’re talking with Bradfield and a Revolution member about the other benefits of adapting to online classes, tonight on KELOLAND News.

