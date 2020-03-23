Noem said state to announce decision on school closures tomorrow

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As part of a news conference on her COVID-19 executive order, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said the state would announce a decision on school closures Tuesday.

The state’s schools are already in their second week of building closure and for many, remote learning after Noem asked for the two-week closure on March 13.

Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher said in a news conference today the district was preparing to be out of school and using remote learning for an indefinite period of time.

Noem said her executive order was in part to help address community spread in the counties of Lyman, Hughes and Beadle Counties but suitable for other counties in the state as well.

She defined community spread as cases in which the person got COVID-19 from another person in South Dakota.

New cases Monday include a female inmate from the women’s prison in Pierre in Hughes County.

Noem described her executive order as a baseline for businesses, health care facilities, nonprofits including government entities. Local governments including cities and counties could implement measures for their cities or counties as well, Noem said.

Noem used the city of Huron and Beadle County as an example. City officials and county officials met to discuss options to determine the best course of action in a county where there was community spread of COVID-19.

Earlier on Monday, she announced the state is up to 28 positive cases of coronavirus.

