Level 3 learning for Rapid City Area School students starting Wednesday

Coronavirus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about the decision to move classes online in Rapid City.

Superintendent Lori Simon says 55 teachers, school nurses, bus drivers and other staff members have active cases of COVID-19 with 180 currently in quarantine. She says the numbers are rising quickly, and there simply aren’t enough people to keep schools going right now.

At last report, more than a hundred Rapid City students had active cases and 775 were in quarantine.

The district plans to monitor the numbers and will decide when it’s safe to return to school after Thanksgiving.

