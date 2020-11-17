Level 3 learning for Rapid City Area School students starting Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about the decision to move classes online in Rapid City.
Superintendent Lori Simon says 55 teachers, school nurses, bus drivers and other staff members have active cases of COVID-19 with 180 currently in quarantine. She says the numbers are rising quickly, and there simply aren’t enough people to keep schools going right now.
At last report, more than a hundred Rapid City students had active cases and 775 were in quarantine.
The district plans to monitor the numbers and will decide when it’s safe to return to school after Thanksgiving.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- City of SF announces new initiative to help slow spread of coronavirusThe City of Sioux Falls has announced a new initiative that aims to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It’s called the Safer Sioux Falls Pledge.
- COVID-19 Beyond the Numbers: Nurse practitioner believes South Dakotans are better than thisAn independent health care worker says she can speak out when others cannot on COVID-19 and what is making the pandemic worse.
- The Banquet gets turkey donationSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Guests of the Banquet in Sioux Falls will enjoy a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving.