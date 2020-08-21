Letter alerts Lincoln High School staff about COVID-19 case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s another warning about possible COVID-19 contact at a Sioux Falls school.

KELOLAND News has obtained a copy of a letter recently sent to some staff members at Lincoln High School.

The email says recipients may have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 and state health officials will call them if they had close contact with the patient. Those who received the letter were asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Page 1 of School Close Contact Letter Staff (002)

Earlier this week, the district informed parents about a positive coronavirus case in a student involved with the Washington High School football team.

During a briefing from the DOH on Thursday, state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said there were fewer than 40 cases in 19 school districts in South Dakota.

The department plans to start reporting the running total of cases associated with schools on Monday. Clayton says the state will not name the districts with COVID-19 cases. Instead, it will leave it up to local districts to share the information with people who might have been exposed.

How will the public know about COVID-19 cases in schools, colleges?

The Sioux Falls School District shared the following statement when asked about the potential case at Lincoln High School.

As noted by the report from the SD Dept of Health yesterday, we do have active cases among students and staff members.  Just as we have done since the first case was confirmed in a staff member in late March, we have notified the impacted students and staff by following CDC and DOH guidelines.  We remain committed to that communication, but are not able to confirm or report individual cases to the media.

Ben Schumacher, Communications Specialist

