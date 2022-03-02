SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Health systems in South Dakota are seeing fewer people come in for COVID-19 testing. Sanford Health closed its drive-thru testing site saying it believes it can continue testing in its clinics, though it will reopen the drive-through testing if the need arises.

Avera Medical Group is also seeing lower testing numbers.

In January, 40-50% of coronavirus tests were coming back positive at Avera. Now, those numbers are down to single digits.

“All great news as we come out of this Omicron surge and get into warmer weather and Spring,” Dr. Chad Thury, family medicine physician at Avera, said.

Thury says testing is now more available at the clinics, but you can still rely on at-home tests. False-positives are possible though, so Thury suggests taking a second at-home test or getting one at the clinic.

“Especially if you’ve not been exposed to anybody that you know of, you’re not really having COVID symptoms and maybe you’re just testing for surveillance because you’re going to go someplace and be around somebody that’s high-risk,” Thury said.

With more home testing being done, Thury says data surrounding testing won’t always be accurate. That’s why experts are looking at hospitalization levels to determine mitigation measures.

“I think with the numbers going down, certainly if you’re outside in small groups and settings and stuff like that, especially if you’re fully vaccinated and don’t have any immuno-compromised conditions or anything, then relaxing those mitigation efforts as far as masking is appropriate,” Thury said.

Thury says if you start having COVID-19 symptoms, it’s important to still get tested early so therapies can be used for treatment if needed.

Doctors say access to COVID-19 therapies is better now since case numbers are down.