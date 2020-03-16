Learning outside the classroom

Concerns over the Coronavirus mean some students aren’t in school.

On Friday, South Dakota’s governor recommended schools close this week.

In Iowa, the governor is recommending schools close for four weeks.

In Minnesota the governor is ordering a temporary shutdown by Wednesday.

Tanya Bjerke stopped in at her children’s school in Sioux Falls this afternoon to pick up some textbooks to take home.

That’s because classes are canceled this week at Good Shepard Lutheran School.

“I’m okay with it because I understand where they’re coming from as far as slowing the spread of the virus and keeping the kids safe,” mother Tanya Bjerke said.

Even though the classrooms are empty, students are still learning at home.

“We’ve provided some online resources for them, some worksheets that we’ve customized, some online programs that they’re working on and finishing and turning in,” Principal Tim Schubkegel said.

On Monday, a teacher could be seen helping a student with math over video chat.

“It’s very surreal. We just had spring break last week so to come back this week and not have school, it’s a very sad experience because we want to be in the classroom with the kids and to teach them as best as we can,” Schubkegel said.

Using other ways to connect is the next best thing.

“It’s such a new territory for everybody that’s involved with this for the districts and all of the teachers and students and so just to kind of wait and see and trust those people that are kind of leading those decisions to give them time to figure this out and know that they’re going to do the best they can with the information that they have,” Bjerke said.

The school is also using this time to clean and sanitize.