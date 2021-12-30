Latest Sanford Health and Monument Health COVID-19 hospitalizations show majority are unvaccinated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s hospitalization report, Sanford Health tweeted that getting vaccinated can help protect against COVID-19 infections or lower chances of severe complications.

Here are the latest numbers of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. Getting vaccinated can help protect against COVID-19 infection or severe complications. Learn about the benefits and how you can schedule a vaccine appointment: https://t.co/cduHdEoG7W pic.twitter.com/fiwq5fJ2Kn — Sanford Health (@SanfordHealth) December 28, 2021

The latest hospitalization numbers from both Sanford Health and Monument Health show that people who are unvaccinated make up the majority of those hospitalized, in intensive care and on ventilators.

Monument Health's COVID-19 hospitalization numbers for the final week of 2021. https://t.co/Zmd0l0qIqU pic.twitter.com/DwVgy82m13 — Monument Health (@_monumenthealth) December 30, 2021

Of the 180 hospitalized at Sanford, nearly 92 percent are unvaccinated, and 72 percent of the 25 people hospitalized at Monument Health are unvaccinated.