Latest Sanford Health and Monument Health COVID-19 hospitalizations show majority are unvaccinated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s hospitalization report, Sanford Health tweeted that getting vaccinated can help protect against COVID-19 infections or lower chances of severe complications.
The latest hospitalization numbers from both Sanford Health and Monument Health show that people who are unvaccinated make up the majority of those hospitalized, in intensive care and on ventilators.
Of the 180 hospitalized at Sanford, nearly 92 percent are unvaccinated, and 72 percent of the 25 people hospitalized at Monument Health are unvaccinated.