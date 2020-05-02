Latest COVID-19 numbers: 2,588 total cases in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in for Saturday.

The latest COVID-19 test result numbers as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday show the state with 2,588 total positive cases, up 63 from Friday (2,525).

According to the state department of health, recoveries increased by 73, for a total of 1,759. There are 2 new hospitalizations reported in the state, for a total of 71. The number of people ever hospitalized is 187, up 8 from Friday (179).

665 new negative tests have been preformed, bringing the total negative tests to 15,503.

28 new cases have been reported in Brown County with a total of 51 positive tests on Saturday.

Buffalo, Dewey and Douglas counties have reported its first positive COVID-19 cases. Each county has 1 case each.

Day County has reported its first 8 positive cases.