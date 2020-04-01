Lake Area Tech, volunteers using 3D printers to make personal protective equipment

Lake Area Technical Institute’s campus may be closed, but the school is still making an impact in the fight against COVID-19.

The school’s Electronics and Robotics Program is making personal protective equipment using 3D printers.

Volunteers are also pitching in with their 3D printers at home.

“Hopefully we don’t have to use all this stuff we’re making. That’s fine, but just in case we’re stockpiling up and getting ready,” Robotics/Electronics Department Supervisor Brooks Jacobsen said.

Department Supervisor Brooks Jacobsen says some items have already been given to the local health care community.

The Department and volunteers are printing face shield headbands and facemasks.

Work Study Student Chad Kindt is here to be an extra set of hands.

“Help out, making sure all the prints get set up and ready to go out to hospitals, or police, or whoever needs them,” Kindt said.

“Because our health care officials are running out of personal protective equipment, PPE, having that PPE is helping them not get sick to help you when you get sick,” Jacobsen said.

That’s why the 3D printers and some helping hands could be making a difference.

Jacobsen says health care providers are sanitizing the items before they’re being used.

If you want to donate supplies or if you want to make the items with your own 3D printer, click here for information.