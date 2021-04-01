Lake Area Tech students help out at mass vaccination event

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) – Mass vaccination events are popping up across KELOLAND to make it easier for people to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

On Thursday Missica Lowe and other Lake Area Tech students are helping people get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Codington County Extension Complex.

“I think it’s been a pretty organized system; this morning the girls said they had about 300 come through, it’s slowed down a little bit over lunch but they think it will pick up again when people are done with work,” RN student, Missica Lowe said.

The mass vaccination event is giving the RN student the opportunity to experience what her profession will be like after she finishes school.

“When you’re called in the nursing profession, a lot of times you have to step up when you’re needed and where you’re needed, this has been a real world experience for us,” Lowe said.

800 doses are available today.

There is another vaccination event scheduled for next week where they plan to distribute about 1,300 doses.

“What we are going to do is see how that goes and determine what the need is and whether or not these events are something that we should keep having for the community and if we still get a good number of people registering it’s something we are going to keep doing,” captain with Watertown Police Dept/Public Information Officer, Steve Rehorst said.

People receiving the shots aren’t the only ones benefiting.

“I think this has given us a real life experience regarding COVID and community needs,” Lowe said.

If you’re interested in going to the mass vaccination event on April 8th, click here.