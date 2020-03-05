Knowing your options while traveling during Coronavirus outbreak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The CDC is recommending travelers avoid any non-essential travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Traveling can be nerve-wracking in the middle of an outbreak. AAA says customers have been asking lots of questions, especially when it comes to safety.

“It’s really good that our clients are trying to be informed of what their situation is with their travel. Each individual should do that, it’s a personal thing and they should educate themselves as to what their options are,” Terry Ten Cate, a travel consultant with AAA, said.

Those options include canceling trips, postponing them or even making the decision to still travel.

“Each mode of transportation, or each mode of your vacation, they all have something different and that’s what we’re here for. Try to get them their answers, give them the options, so that they can evaluate it and again, determine for their family what is in the best interest of themselves,” Ten Cate said.

As Jill Pekoske heads to Las Vegas, she’s not letting the fear of the coronavirus keep her from her travels.

“I’m a healthy person and my family’s healthy so I try to just keep my hands washed and hygiene up. I can’t be scared of the unknown,” traveler Jill Pekoske said.

Ten Cate says it’s best to consider all of your options when changing or making travel plans. He also suggests being careful and washing your hands to stay healthy on a trip.

“A lot of people on airplanes don’t think about how many times that seat belt buckle has been touched or used. So, if it makes you feel comfortable and you’re going to fly, take some of those sani wipes or something and just wipe down your tray table just to make you feel better and comfortable about it,” Ten Cate said.

Simple steps to stay healthy and enjoy your vacation.

The CDC also recommends travelers reconsider any cruise ship plans to or within Asia.

